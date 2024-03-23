Enemy Drones Drop Explosives On Beryslav, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from drones. Two men were injured.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A 31-year-old man was injured as a result of dropping an explosive object from a drone. He has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. Another local 31-year-old resident suffered a concussion, and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs," the report said.
The victims were provided with medical assistance.
As reported earlier, the number of victims increased to three as a result of the strike on the 'invincibility' point in the Kherson region.
