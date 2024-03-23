Enemy Drones Drop Explosives On Beryslav, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from drones. Two men were injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A 31-year-old man was injured as a result of dropping an explosive object from a drone. He has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. Another local 31-year-old resident suffered a concussion, and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs," the report said.

Civilian injured inafter Russian drone releases explosive

The victims were provided with medical assistance.

As reported earlier, the number of victims increased to three as a result of the strike on the 'invincibility' point in the Kherson region.