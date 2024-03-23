If Russia Seeks To Destroy Dnipro HPP Dam, More Attacks Expected Energy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Russia's goal is to destroy the Dnipro hydropower plant's dam, more missile attacks should be expected.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We need to understand whether this was a deliberate strike targeting the dam, or whether they simply missed the HPP. If this was a deliberate strike and they are aiming to collapse the dam itself, these attacks will repeat and they will be targeting the dam again. Therefore, as repair work will be done, it is also important to understand the scale of these attacks, if they are planning them specifically to destroy the dam," Galushchenko said.

By attacking energy facilities, Russia trying to degrade Ukraine's defense industry - ISW

Currently, according to the minister, the situation remains difficult. Equipment is undergoing damage assessment and only after that will it be possible to determine repair deadlines before the HPP can be put back into operation.

International partners ready to help Ukraine restore Dnipro

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of March 22, the Russian military launched 20 missiles on Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure objects located in the city sustained damage and some were destroyed. One of those affected was the Dnipro hydropower plant. Private households and apartment blocks sustained damage, as well as civilian vehicles. More than eight missiles hit the Dnipro HPP facilities. The fire lasted seven hours before it was put out.

Photo: PGO