Russian Strikes Target Dnipropetrovsk Region 14 Times Since Day-Start On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces hit Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times, leaving a woman injured in Kryvyi Rih.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Since this morning, the enemy has attacked the region 14 times. They hit the Kryvyi Rih district, using a drone that targeted a gas station," he wrote.

A 34-year-old woman was injured. She is in hospital in moderate condition.

Enemy drones also attack the Nikopol district. There was a total of 10 kamikaze drone strikes and three artillery barrages. It is noted that the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myriv, and Pokrovsk came under Russian fire. A local gymnasium, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, an optician shop, and an enterprise sustained damage.

A five-storey apartment block was mutilated, as were two private households and three outbuildings. A power transmission line was also hit.

No casualties were confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that during the night and morning hours, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted five incoming Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.