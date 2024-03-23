Fire Breaks Out Near Russian Base In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a fire broke out near a military base located on Metalurhiv Avenue.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, who broke the news via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It's Russian military once again burning reeds close to the base near the bridge over the Kalchyk along Metalurhiv Avenue. Or perhaps it wasn't the military who set the base on fire," the posting reads.

"In any case, it burns really nicely and really close to the base," the adviser added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the movement of tracked military vehicles is being recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol toward the settlements of Berdiansk and Rozhivka.