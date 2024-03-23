War Update: Ukraine Repels 54 Russian Assaults In Five Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Ukraine's defense forces of Ukraine repelled 54 Russian attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Kherson directions.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

In total, 64 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, according to the General Staff.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck eight enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Ukraine's missile forces hit eight enemy targers, including a cluster, four control points, a radar, an artillery system, and an air defense system.

During the day, the Russian army carried out a total of six missile strikes and 70 airstrikes, as well as launched 72 rocket salvos.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and wounded, apartment blocks and private households were damaged and destroyed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

In the Sivershchyhna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russia maintains a military presence near the border, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from across the border.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Seredyna-Buda and Vorozhba of Sumy region, Zemlianky, Potykhonovo, and Bolohivka of Kharkiv region.

The invaders directed artillery and mortar fire at more than 15 settlements, in particular at Huta-Studenetska, Bleshna, and Karpovychi of Chernihiv region, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, and Zapsillia of Sumy region, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, and Neskuchne of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but instead attacked populated areas. In particular, the Russians carried out an airstrike in the Kyslivka area.

The Russian army shelled more than 10 settlements in this direction, using mortars and artillery, among them Holubivka, Dvorichna, and Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the districts of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, and Vesele, Donetsk region.

More than 10 settlements, including Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk region, Torske and Serebrianka in Donetsk region, were affected by the Russian artillery and mortar attacks during the day.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks in the districts of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivskyi of the Donetsk region.

The areas of Chasiv Yar, Dachne, and Druzhba of Donetsk region were hit by Russian airstrikes.

About 10 settlements in the Bakhmut direction came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske areas of Donetsk region.

Russian troops attacked the Umanske and Semenivka districts of Donetsk region from the air.

About 20 settlements in the Avdiivka area came under Russian artillery and mortar fire during the day, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukraine continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Urozhaine. The Russian army, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses 27 times.

Russians airstrikes hit the area of Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Russian mortars and artillery targeted nearly 15 settlements in the Novopavlivka direction, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops, with air support, attacked Ukrainian positions near Robotyne three times.

Russian warplanes strucj the areas of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, Malynivka and Stepove of Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, about 15 settlements in the Orikhiv direction suffered from Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohhirya, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatka of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the Russians tried to storm the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Krynky area of Kherson region, seeing no success.

Russian aviation hit the Tokarivka district in Kherson region.

The Russian army shelled more than 10 settlements in this direction, using mortars and artillery, including Kherson, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Kizomys, and Stanislav of Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Operational Command South, the Russians continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian troops on the bridgehead near Krynky of Kherson region, where Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground.