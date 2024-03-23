Kuwait, Belgium Share Similar Views On Key Topics -- Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi said Kuwait and Belgium share similar views on human rights, democracy and humanitarian aid.

The remarks came during an Iftar (fastbreaking) banquet the ambassador held late Friday, in the honor of Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, with the presence of senior European, UN and Arab officials.

This year marks 60 years of Kuwaiti-Belgian diplomatic relations, Ambassador Al-Enezi, who also chairs Kuwait's missions to the European Union (UN) and the NATO, said in a statement to KUNA, noting that Kuwait deeply appreciates Belgium's role in liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat underlined Belium's role in supporting Palestinians, as the country succeeded in issuing a resolution on ceasefire and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as part of the country's current presidency of the European Council. (end)

