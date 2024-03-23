Moscow Shooting Toll Soars To 133 - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- The death toll of the attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow late Friday has climbed to 133 people, according to the Russian Investigative Committee (RIC).

"As the rubber was being removed in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall, the number of people killed in the terrorist attack has risen to 133," the committee was quoted by Russia's Tass news agency as saying in a statement.

"The research operation is underway," the committee added.

Camouflage-clad gunmen with automatic weapons burst into a packed concert hall near Moscow, shooting into the crowd and setting the building on fire.

The deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall on Friday killed at least 133 people and injured more than 100 others.

Russian authorities announced that they have arrested 11 suspects in the Moscow attack. (pickup previous)

