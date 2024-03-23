Kuwait's Najat Charity Lays Cornerstones Of Three Villages In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 23 (KUNA) -- A delegation of Kuwait's Al Najat Charity has laid cornerstones of three residential villages for Yemen's poor families in Taiz and Hodeidah governorates, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign for the 9th year in a row.

Zayed Al-Qahtani, coordinator of society's Yemen projects, said Saturday every village contains 30 units, three classrooms, an equipped-medical center, a drinking water project and a mosque as well as an administrative office.

These villages would provide shelters and good services for orphans and poor families, he added in a statement to KUNA.

Furthermore, the charity also handed out 16,000 food baskets as part of one million Ifatr meals for the poorest families, he noted.

He went on to say that the charity continues establishing residential villages to meet the needs of thousands of displaced families, which live in cottages and poor houses.

Meanwhile, Governor of Hodeiha Al-Hassan Taher lauded generous humanitarian support provided by His Highness the Amir, and the Kuwaiti Government and people in all domains.

He stressed the importance of sustainable development and humanitarian projects, which serve orphans and poor people. (end)

