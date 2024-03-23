Moscow Attack Toll Rises To 133 Dead, 107 Injured

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- The Investigative Committee of Russia announced on Saturday that the death toll from the attack that targeted the shopping mall in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow has risen to 133, with 107 others injured.According to the committee, 107 of the injured in the terrorist attack are still receiving treatment in medical facilities, 3 of them children, 42 are in critical condition, and 15 are in extremely critical condition.