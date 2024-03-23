FM Calls Russian Counterpart, Denounces Moscow's Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, spoke with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, over the phone on Saturday and denounced the terrorist attack that claimed several innocent lives in Moscow yesterday.Safadi expressed his deepest condolences to the Russian government and people, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.Safadi stressed Jordan's unwavering position in rejecting terrorism in all its forms, especially that targeting innocent civilians, underlining the importance of cooperation by the entire international community to confront and combat it.