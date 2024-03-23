Guterres: Blocking Gaza Aid A Moral Scandal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, March 23 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allowing more humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip."Preventing the entry of aid is a moral scandal, and Palestinian children, women and men are living an endless nightmare," he told a press conference during a visit he paid to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza.He denounced halting trucks on one side of the crossing, while starvation is on the other side, demanding access of aid to Gaza and the release of hostages.He also warned that any other attacks would make matters worse for Palestinian civilians, the hostages and the people of the region, referring to a planned Israeli offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, which is internationally opposed.Guterres said the aim of his visit was to shed light on the difficulties and pain suffered by the Palestinians in Gaza, adding that the vast majority of world countries are fed up with what is happening in Gaza.