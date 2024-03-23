IPL 2024: Pant's 'Emotional' Comeback Soured By Delhi's Loss To Punjab

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 6:36 PM

Rishabh Pant's "emotional" return to elite cricket Saturday after a horror car crash was clouded by Delhi Capitals' loss to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 175 for victory, Punjab rode on England all-rounder Sam Curran's 47-ball 63 to achieve their target with four wickets and four balls to spare at IPL's newest venue at Mullanpur in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was bowled by fast bowler Ishant Sharma after a brisk start of 22.

England's Jonny Bairstow had an unlucky dismissal when he was run out at the non-striker's end after the ball grazed bowler Ishant's finger and hit the stump with the batsman short of his crease.

But the left-handed Curran kept anchor to raise his half-century and put on a key 67-run fifth-wicket stand with fellow Englishman Liam Livingstone, who hit the winning six in his 21-ball 38, to steer the team home.

The spotlight remained on India's Pant, 26, after the wicketkeeper-batsman took the field as captain of Delhi after 14 months away from top level cricket.

"Really emotional time for me," Pant said at the toss after Delhi were invited to bat first.

"Just want to enjoy the moment."

Pant, an attacking left-handed batsman, got a standing ovation from the fans as he strode out to the middle after the fall of David Warner for 29.

Pant hit a flowing cover drive for a boundary in his brief stay before a slower delivery from Harshal Patel got him caught at backward point while attempting a ramp shot.

Punjab kept down Delhi to 174-9 with Arshdeep Singh and fellow medium-pace bowler Patel taking two wickets each.

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022, suffering multiple injuries when the car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire.

He was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant has been on an intensive rehabilitation programme since the crash left him with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions to his back.

He was replaced as skipper of Delhi Capitals by Warner of Australia and the team ended ninth in the 10-team table last year.

Brief scores

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals: 174 - for 9 wickets in 20 overs

Punjab Kings: 177 - for 6 wickets in 19.2 overs

Punjab Kings win by 4 wickets

Toss: Punjab Kings won toss and decided to field

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, India