Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan Passes Away At 89

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan passed away at the age of 89, due to a long-time illness, in Lahore on Saturday.

PCB released a statement to announce the demise of Shaharyar Khan which read, "The Pakistan Cricket Board, through its Chairman, the Board of Governors and employees, expresses deep sadness and sorrow over the passing away of former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan earlier this morning, in Lahore. He was 89."

In December 2003, Shaharyar took over from Gen Tauqir Zia as PCB chairman. It was a time when PCB's reputation suffered due to financial mismanagement and allegations of nepotism. After his arrival, the board transformed and appeared as a robust management. His appointment played a crucial role in transforming Pakistan's cricket.

In 2004, he appointed former English cricketer Bob Woolmer as the coach of the national team and that instantly reaped rewards as the team looked more stable.

He started to face challenges on the international stage when India's influence on the world of cricket was on a steep growth. In October 2006, his tenure ended two months before his contract was meant to expire. He was accused of failure to handle players with authority at the time of the Darrell Hair-Oval crisis. In 2006, umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove stated that the Pakistan team were involved in ball tampering on the fourth day of the fourth Test against England.

He was appointed as the PCB chairman following an illustrious political career. Between 1957 and 1994, he worked as Pakistan's foreign secretary as well as the ambassador and a high commissioner. He also served as a Third Secretary in London, Second Secretary in Tunis, and was Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan in 1976, before being posted to London in 1987. Shaharyar also served as Pakistan's Ambassador to France from 1999 until 2001.

He also worked as team manager of the Pakistan national men's team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

His second stint as the PCB chairman began in 2014 during a time when Pakistan cricket was once again stuck in turmoil. The chairman role saw a change several times between Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf. Shaharyar was finally inducted as the chairman after being voted in by the PCB's board of governors unopposed.

The PCB paid condolences to Shaharyar Khan's family.

"On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication," said Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi as quoted from a statement by Pakistan Cricket.

"Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country," he added.

