Casualties Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rise To 32,142 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced an increase in the number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, to 32,142 martyrs, in addition to 74,412 injured.

The Gaza Health Ministry added in a statement that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in about 72 martyrs and 114 injuries.

It clarified that with the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 169th consecutive day, a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, where ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air, which has led to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of residential units and the displacement of nearly one and a half million people from their areas, as they now live in difficult conditions without water or electricity, while the occupation forces prevent aid from reaching them.