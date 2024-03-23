19 Martyrs And 23 Injured In Israeli Massacre Against Gathering Awaiting Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Nineteen Palestinians were killed while 23 others were injured in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces today against a group of people awaiting aid at the Kuwait Roundabout, south-east of Gaza City.

In a statement, the government media office said that the occupation forces' tanks opened fire on the hungry who were awaiting the arrival of flour and aid at a location far from Israeli forces and posing no threat to them, adding that some martyrs were taken to the Al Maamadani Hospital while others remain dead on the ground.

The government media office added that the occupation forces intentionally target gatherings of people awaiting humanitarian aid, particularly north of Gaza City, which saw hundreds dead and injured.

For the 169th day now, the occupation forces continue committing the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip via their air raids and artillery shells, committing bloody massacres against civilians, in the midst of a catastrophic humanitarian situation caused by the blockade and the displacement of more than 90 percent of residents.