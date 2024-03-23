Renowned Indian Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik To Host Dialogue Session At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

UPDATE: The social media post by Al Baladiya has been deleted. When contacted, the organisers confirmed that the event has been cancelled.

Doha, Qatar: Today, March 23, 2024, the Expo 2023 Doha is set to host an engaging dialogue session featuring the Known Indian doctor and Islamic preacher, Dr. Zakir Naik.

Announced by Albaladyia on social media, the session titled 'Islam: The Religion of Peace and Sustainability' will delve into the core values of Islam, aiming to enlighten and inspire attendees.

Scheduled to take place at The Cultural Zone – Cultural Arena, from 9:30 pm to midnight, the session attracts attendees eager to explore Islamic teachings and their implications for peace and sustainability.





Who is Dr. Zakir Naik?

Dr. Zakir Naik, renowned for his profound knowledge in comparative religion, has made a remarkable transition from a medical career to becoming a leading figure in Islamic da'wah.

Utilizing argumentation and debate, Naik has become a pivotal voice in discussing and disseminating the teachings of Islam on a global scale.

His influence extends beyond live debates, with a multitude of individuals embracing Islam through his various platforms, including lectures, audio and video materials, and international television broadcasts.

In 1991, Naik established the Islamic Research Foundation, a pivotal organization dedicated to the training of Islamic preachers and the management of entities such as the Islamic International School in Mumbai and Peace TV.

Naik's da'wah journey includes participating in numerous debates with religious scholars from various backgrounds, with one of his most notable engagements being the 2000 debate with Dr. William Campbell in America, discussing 'The Qur'an and the Bible in the Light of Science.'

Recognized for his eloquence, extensive knowledge of religious texts, and ability to draw upon quotations from sacred books effortlessly, Naik has addressed audiences worldwide, delivering over a thousand lectures.

His contributions to the field of Islamic scholarship have earned him several international accolades, including the prestigious Dubai International Holy Qur'an Award in 2013 and the King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam in 2015.

As Dr. Zakir Naik prepares to share his insights at the Expo Doha 2023, attendees can anticipate a thought-provoking session that bridges understanding and fosters dialogue on Islam's role in promoting peace and sustainability in the contemporary world.