Three Held In Gurugram For Rs 1.5 Crore Cyber Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 23 (IANS) A team from the cyber cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested three persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.5 crore in the name of investing in the stock market, the police said on Saturday.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Makwana Harshad Ramesh Bhai, Nikunj Mansukh Bhai Chauhan, and Khan Zuber Jamshed, all from Gujarat.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station (East) on February 2, alleging that he was duped of Rs 1.5 crore in the name of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, the police arrested the suspects from Jaipur on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that an amount was first transferred to the account of Harshad, who sold his bank account to the other two suspects on commission. Later, Jamshed provided the alleged bank account to Dubai-based cyber criminals.

"Rs 57 lakh, three mobile phones, five cheque books, and five SIM cards have been recovered from the suspects. Further probe is underway," Diwan said.