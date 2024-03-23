India Extends Onion Export Ban Until Further Notice

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 23 (KNN)

The Indian government has announced the extension of the export ban on onions until further orders. This decision prolongs the prohibition that was initially set until March 31 of this year.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export prohibition on onions will remain in effect until March 31, 2024, and will continue until further instructions are issued.

During the April-January period of the fiscal year 2024, India exported onions worth USD 431.78 million, with significant portions sent to Bangladesh (USD 187.5 million) and Sri Lanka (USD 48.12 million).

In December of the previous year, the government had imposed a ban on onion exports until March 31, 2024. However, exceptions were made for shipments authorised by the central government in response to requests from other countries.

Recently, the government permitted the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh and 14,400 tonnes to the UAE through the National Cooperative Exports Limited.

(KNN Bureau)