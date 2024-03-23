India, Bhutan Strengthens Partnership With Landmark Agreements

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 23 (KNN)

India and Bhutan have strengthened their alliance with the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering crucial sectors such as energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, and youth engagement.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Thimphu, received Bhutan's highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, marking a historic milestone in bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him, Modi emphasised that this recognition belongs to all Indians and symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations.



He pledged continued support to Bhutan, announcing a financial assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, affirming India's commitment to Bhutan's development.

In reciprocation, the King of Bhutan praised India's progress and reiterated the symbiotic nature of their relationship, emphasising that India's success is synonymous with Bhutan's prosperity.



He hailed Modi's leadership, foreseeing a brighter future for both nations under his stewardship.

During their discussions, Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, explored avenues for deeper collaboration, focusing on renewable energy, agriculture, youth empowerment, environmental conservation, and tourism.



The exchange of MoUs further solidified their commitment to mutual growth and cooperation.

The warmth of the visit was palpable from the outset, as Modi received a grand reception upon his arrival at Paro, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between the two countries.



Tobgay's recent visit to India and the subsequent exchange of visits underscored the special rapport shared by India and Bhutan.

As Modi's final overseas visit before the Lok Sabha polls, this trip signifies the significance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan.



The tangible outcomes of the visit signal a new chapter in bilateral ties, poised to foster shared prosperity and mutual progress for both nations.

(KNN Bureau)