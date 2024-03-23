Herat Fruit Chip Producer Calls For Use Of Domestic Products

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The sole owner of a fruit chip-producing and processing company in western Herat province has urged the government to help businesswomen w sell their products to foreign institutions.

Sadeqa Sadiqyar told Pajhwok Afghan News she launched the business two months ago. In addition to direct sales, she is doing online business as well.

Satisfied with her business, she acknowledges such businesses take time to flourish. Her products have special customers, given their prices.

Sadiqyar claims her company is the only one in Afghanistan converting eight types of fresh fruits into chips.

Initiating the business two years ago, Sadiqyar has invested 200,000 afghanis. She wants the government to support women traders by introducing them to foreign organisations and markets.

Alia Ghoryar, finance and administrative head of the company, says one of the objectives behind establishing the factory is to provide a good environment for women working in shifts with decent monthly salaries.

Ghoryar says the company can convert 20 to 30 kilograms of fresh fruit into chips daily, depending on availability of devices and facilities.

About bringing down product prices, she says efforts are being made to buy more fruits during the fresh fruit season to begin mass production.

The Department of Commerce and Industry says a suitable business environment has been created in the province.

Businesspeople could continue their work with government support, Director of Commerce Maulvi Mohammad Bashir Sirat told Pajhwok.

The Sadiqyar Chip Company is unrivalled in Afghanistan and is known for its quality in the region as well, according to the director.

Maulvi Sirat listed supporting businesspeople as one of the priorities of his office. In this regard, he will do all he can.

He recalls 76 companies participated in a recent product exhibition in Turkmenistan. This company also attended the event with the support of the government and showcased its products, which drew special attention.

