Moscow Concert Hall Attack Draws Global Condemnation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A horrific terrorist attack on Friday at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk a Moscow suburb, Russia, has left 133 dead and sparked an international outpouring of condemnation.

Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons, causing an explosion and fire within the building. Emergency services responded swiftly, evacuating those present.

President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, offering gratitude to medical personnel and expressing well wishes to the injured. He declared March 24th a national day of mourning.

Leaders around the world offered condolences and solidarity with Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Moscow attack“heinous” and pledged support. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram expressing his“deep condolences” to the victims.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Egypt likewise condemned the attack. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council also issued statements denouncing the violence and calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The Moscow attack has united over 45 countries in a renewed call for international cooperation against terrorism. This includes nations such as Belarus, France, Argentina, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro offered condolences and expressed solidarity with Russia, stating his confidence that“together they will survive this bitter moment.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry emphasized their commitment to combating violence, terrorism, and hate speech on a global scale.