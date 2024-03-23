Closing The Gap: How Preventative Health Care Can Reduce Costs And Create A Healthier Society

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As society has developed, so has our approach to health and wellness. While it may seem like it's been revolutionized by technological advances, the Western healthcare system is still far from perfect. Each year, millions go without treatment either because it is too expensive or because their practitioners are not focused on long-term issues. This 'reactive' approach to health prevents society from narrowing the gap between illness and wellness. To finally give patients the relief they desire, the Western medical system should focus on preventative care. By proactively monitoring patient health and suggesting several strategies to improve their baseline, illnesses can become less severe. These changes will create a ripple wave of change bringing benefits to patients, their families, and our economy. The only problem is that the Western medical system doesn't incentivize keeping patients healthy.

Health insurance became a standard employee benefit after World War 2. Companies were struggling to attract workers despite offering higher salaries, so they began offering additional benefits like health insurance. In the beginning, the premiums for this coverage were low. However, prices increased as more players entered the space. Nowadays, insurance is an expensive cost for many. Millions in the United States are uninsured and those with private insurance through their employer still face struggles. Since payers and employers are aligned on their desire to keep costs low, most of these insurance plans only cover short-term treatments for acute illness. This forces employees to pay out of pocket when they need long-term support to manage a disease or heal from an injury.

Many medical professionals suggest that the main solution to this problem is preventative healthcare. As mentioned earlier, it is in insurance companies' and employers' best interest to keep coverage costs as low as possible. Yet, this issue becomes even more concerning when pharmaceutical companies enter the mix. Since they profit from prescribing medicines, this sector negatively influences the type of care that patients receive. Symptoms are treated at face value without considering critical factors like diet, lifestyle, and genetics. This perpetuates society's culture of illness and prohibits patients from taking control of their health journey.

If preventative care is used to disrupt this cycle, patients will become healthier and more productive. They would become more innovative and hardworking in their jobs, bringing economic benefits. People would also see positives in their personal lives. Preventative healthcare is the key to unlocking this. Implementing this approach shifts the focus from symptoms to a holistic picture of a person's health.

Medical professionals and researchers have been looking into preventative healthcare and functional medicine , an alternative methodology for treating the root cause of conditions. This type of medicine has become popular within society, especially in the wake of COVID-19. People have embraced the idea that health includes mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. These new attitudes are influencing the rise of private medical practices offering preventative healthcare. The Q Institute is a popular provider focused on becoming the medical practice of the future.

The Miami-based longevity clinic lies at the intersection between preventative care and health optimization. The Q Institute's Medical Director, Dr. Mark Zhuk, a family and community medicine doctor, realized that routine check-ups aren't enough.

“In the Western world, we see health in a very transactional way,” Dr. Zhuk says.“We go to the doctor every year for a physical and we forget about things after that. While we may try to keep a good diet and fitness routine, The Q Institute highlights that our medical system isn't designed to address presymptomatic diseases or effectively treat emerging issues. At our clinic, we help clients take control of their health journey in a holistic way that prevents them from suffering in the future. The Q Institute specializes in early disease detection and optimizing health through cutting-edge practices.”

The Q Institute offers several high-tech services such as concierge medicine, comprehensive blood panels, advanced imaging, ozone therapy, and food sensitivity testing. Throughout its history, the clinic has addressed heart disease and cancer for many clients, which are the two most prevalent diseases in America. The Q Institute has also given clients peace of mind by monitoring disease progression, pinpointing biological risks through genetic profiling, and designing personalized diet and fitness regimes for a balanced approach.

The healthcare industry is changing rapidly as artificial intelligence and machine learning is solving age-old problems and streamlining new issues. In the face of these changes, patients will become more interested in exploring new methods for protecting themselves from disease and proactively managing their health. The Q Institute will become a beacon for hope and innovation in this climate, providing vital support to clients worldwide.

