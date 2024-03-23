Met Warns Of Thundershowers, Strong Wind Saturday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundery rain with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility Saturday night.

The weather inshore Saturday night until 6am on Sunday will see hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain that can become thundery at times, the Met Department said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see partly cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 8 to 18kt, gusting to 30kt with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15kt, gusting to 25kt with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 4 to 8km/2km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8km/2km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3ft, rises to 5ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4ft, rises to 8ft with thundery rain.



MENAFN23032024000067011011ID1108013258