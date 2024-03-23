Health Ministry In Gaza Says Israel Kills Nine Waiting For Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Gaza said Israeli fire on Saturday killed nine people and wounded dozens more as they were waiting at an aid distribution point in the territory's north.

"At least nine martyrs and dozens injured by Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells. They were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout" on the outskirts of Gaza City, a health ministry statement said.

Israel's military said it was looking into the report.

Just over a week ago Gaza's health ministry blamed Israeli fire for the death of 20 people seeking aid at the Kuwait roundabout.

Half of Gazans are experiencing "catastrophic" hunger, with famine projected to hit the north of the territory by May unless there is urgent intervention, a United Nations-backed food assessment warned Monday.

With aid agencies reporting huge difficulties gaining access to Gaza, particularly the north, the UN has warned for weeks that a famine is looming.