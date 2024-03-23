Pakistan's Imad Wasim Reverses Retirement To Play World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Karachi: Pakistan's spinning all-rounder Imad Wasim Saturday announced the would come out of retirement for this year's Twenty20 World Cup, four months after ending his international career.

The 35-year-old left-handed batter and spinner anchored Islamabad United's title triumph in the Pakistan Super League with both bat and ball in the final on Monday.

Wasim said he wanted to play for Pakistan.

"I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan leading up to ICC T20I World Cup," he wrote on social media.

The 20-team World Cup will start in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 this year.

Wasim played 55 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20Is for Pakistan and was a key all-rounder but his fitness and attitude were described as hindrance in his career by the previous selection committee.

He was part of Pakistan's Twenty20 squad in the series against New Zealand in April last year but his axing from ODI World Cup in November prompted him to retire.

Pakistan are due to play a five-match home T20I series against New Zealand next month before touring Ireland and England for six more matches, all build-up to the World Cup.