Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Sunday will be hazy and partly cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, it will see partly cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.
Read Also
Vibrant and hypnotic: New art exhibition in Doha leaves visitors in awe List of Garangao festivities in Qatar First quadruplet delivery at Al Wakra Hospital after successful IVF treatment
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 08 to 18 KT, gusting to 30 KT with thundery rain.
Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT with thundery rain.
Visibility will be 04 to 08 KM/ 2 KM or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 KM/ 2 KM or less with thundery rain.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT, rises to 5 FT with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 8 FT with thundery rain.
MENAFN23032024000063011010ID1108013249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.