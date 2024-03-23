Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Sunday will be hazy and partly cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will see partly cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.



Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 08 to 18 KT, gusting to 30 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 KM/ 2 KM or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 KM/ 2 KM or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT, rises to 5 FT with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 8 FT with thundery rain.