Mumbai College Students 'Forced To Attend' Session Of Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Son | Video

- Live Mint) "Mumbai's Thakur college authorities confiscated identity cards of its students to make them compulsorily attend a seminar of Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, reported Free Press Journal. According to the report, the students of BMM course were asked to attend a session organised by the college for BJP member in the college complex Read: 'Modi ji twisting 'Shakti' remark': Rahul Gandhi clarifies after PM Modi's 'jaan ki baazi' attackThe key speaker of the session of Dhruv Goyal, where he majorly spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of BJP, reported FPJ video of the session has been widely shared on social media, with netizens criticising the college authorities for their action. The incident has also received backlash from politicians Read: BJP candidate list 2 highlights: Around 25 sitting MPs replaced with new faces | Check full list hereResharing the viral video of the session recorded by students, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X,“Students of Thakur College in Mumbai were forced to attend Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal session. The students say their IDs were confiscated to ensure that they are compulsorily present when he speaks. What a shame!”The compulsory attendance of students at the BJP event left many of them disappointed because they were already stressed about their exams. Students who were recording the event were even made to delete the videos. One of the students dared to speak out his opinion in front of Dhruv Goyal. Raising his concern about how students were forced to attend the event, the student asked“Do you think this is democratic enough to confiscate ID cards of students and make them attend the session is democratic enough?” Mint could not independently verify the timing of the video.
After the event was over, the principal came on the stage and reprimanded the students for their behaviour. So far, there has been no official statement by the college on the matter.
