Moscow Attack: Putin Condemns 'Barbaric' Incident, Says Suspects Arrested While Fleeing To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a day of mourning following a 'barbaric terrorist act' that killed at least 143. The senior leader said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained while they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine. Putin indicated that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country following the incident.

“I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning...All the perpetrators, organisers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished....They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” he said during a televised address to the nation to Russian state media, 11 people have been detained in connection with the attack. Several Russian lawmakers have also pointed fingers at Ukraine - allegations that have been vehemently denied by Kyiv READ: Moscow attack: Russia arrests gunmen after car chase; experts say Afghan ISIS branch top suspect | 10 points“Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events. We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video message posted on Telegram.“We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilization of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community,” added a statement from an Ukrainian ministry Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack in a statement posted on affiliated social media channels. Reports quoting US intelligence officials indicate that they have confirmed that group was responsible for the attack.(With inputs from agencies)



