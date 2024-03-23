Top 5 News Of 23 March: From Moscow Attack That Killed 133 To PM Modi's Bhutan Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore assistance to Bhutan, during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, which concluded on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams today. IPL's Punjab Kings registered a remarkable victory by 4 wickets against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suffered another setback after Delhi HC denied the urgent listing of his petition against his ED arrest and custody on Saturday. In Russia, death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack increased to 133. In his address to the nation, President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday to be a day of mourning. As Saturday comes to an end, take a look at the top news of the day at 7 pm on March 23 Modi's Bhutan visit comes to an endPrime Minister Narendra Modi's two day visit to Bhutan came to an end on Saturday. During his visit to the Himalayan nation, PM Modi agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years. On the last day of his visit, PM Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu President Vladimir Putin addresses nationThe death toll of the ghastly terror attack at Moscow concert hall reached 133 on Saturday. While addressing the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists involved in the attack on Moscow concert hall or Crocus City Hall“were trying to flee to Ukraine.\"

\"The terrorists planned to cross the border and had contracts on the Ukrainian side,\" TASS news agency reported earlier, adding that the attack was \"thoroughly planned\".

(Read full story)Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves to HC against ED arrestDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged his Enforcement Directorate arrest and custody at Delhi High Court requesting an urgent hearing. However, the HC denied its urgent hearing, which means the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal stated in her video message and also read out Delhi CM's message from jail to Bar and Bench, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) legal team confirmed that it is \"trying to get an urgent hearing in the matter either today or tomorrow\". Meanwhile, sources told news agency PTI,“Arvind Kejriwal has sought early hearing of plea against his arrest, preferably by Sunday.” (Read full story)IPL 2024: Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wicketsPunjab Kings successfully met the target of 175 runs set by Delhi Capitals with 4 wickets to spare. Punjab Kings began their chase in earnest and raced to 34 in three overs when Shikhar Dhawan (22 off 16 balls) charged down the wicket only to miss and see his middle stump getting disturbed by Ishant Sharma all IPL live updates here

Bihar Board class 12 result announcementThe Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12th results on March 23, at 1:30. As per official confirmation from the BSEB, the Inter results 2024 were announced on Saturday. These results are available on the official website as the Bihar Board President Anand Kishore announced results via press conference.(Read full story)



