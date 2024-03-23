Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes, Messages, Images, And Gifs To Share On Holika Dahan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day before the celebration of Holi, people will celebrate Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. The festival is also known as Choti Holi. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and carries immense importance among people who are devotees of lord Vishnu. On this day, people lit a bonfire at night which carries immense significance according to Hindu mythologies. The bonfire also serves as an opportunity for people to destroy their bad habits and negative thoughts and celebrate the festival with positivity Read: Holi 2024: A quick guide on where to celebrate festival of colours in Delhi and MumbaiAs we celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24, here are wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIFs to share with your friends, family members and loved ones Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes and messages to share with friends-Wishing you a cheerful Choti Holi! May your life be filled with colours of joy and happiness.-Happy Choti Holi! May this festival ward off all evil powers from your life bringing happiness, love and prosperity Read: Holi 2024: How is it celebrated, know time and traditions-Paint your life with Holi's vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours. Happy Holi 2023!-Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi.-May this Holika Dahan celebration bring energy of joy, happiness, kindness, and love to your homes. Happy Choti Holi.-The colourful festival of Holi leaves irreplaceable memories of joy in our hearts. As we celebrate the Holika Dahan, may you let go of all grudges, anger, sorrows, and bad memories with 'Dahan' to make way for colours of happiness and cheerfulness in your life. Happy Choti Holi!!-Splash colours of happiness and love this Holi festival. Burn all your differences with your old friends, siblings and loved ones on Holika Dahan. Happy Choti Holi.-Wishing you Choti? Holi is filled with laughter, fun and memorable moments with your loved ones. Happy Choti Holi Choti Holi 2024: Images and GIFs to share with friends and family

Holika Dahan 2024: SignificanceAccording to a Hindu legend, on this day, demonesses Holika burned into flames after she tried to misuse her powers to kill Prahlad, a follower of Lord Vishnu. Demoness Holika was the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu who was killed by Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar.

