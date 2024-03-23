Moscow Concert Hall Attack: 4 Suspects Arrested As Toll Shoots Up To 93

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russian news agencies report that four suspects behind the Moscow concert hall attack are among the 11 individuals detained. This detail was given by the Chief of the FSB Security Service to President Vladimir Putin.

Crocus City Hall, a music venue in Moscow accommodating 6200 people, was stormed by attackers, prompting immediate notification to President Vladimir Putin. Attendees gathered to watch a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, became victims of the assault. Reports indicate that the assailants initiated the attack with gunfire, followed by the deployment of grenades and incendiary bombs. Authorities are investigating the incident for potential terrorist motives, with constant updates provided to Putin.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, condemned the attack as a "bloody terrorist act," urging global condemnation. The assault coincided with President Putin's strengthened political position following electoral success, drawing condemnation from world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed solidarity with Russia.

Preceding the attack, the US Embassy in Moscow had issued warnings to avoid crowded areas due to potential extremist threats, although US officials deny prior knowledge of the specific incident.

The Islamic State group has asserted responsibility for the gun assault targeting a Moscow concert hall on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 93 individuals, as stated by Russian authorities. Preliminary investigations indicate that fatalities were caused by gunshot wounds and poisoning due to combustion byproducts.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, IS terrorists claimed responsibility for the assault, describing it as an attack on a large gathering on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities launched a "terrorist" investigation into the incident, with President Vladimir Putin being regularly briefed on developments, according to Dmitry Peskov, his spokesperson, as reported by Russian news agencies.

