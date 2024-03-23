IPL 2024: Nitish Rana Gives Update On Shreyas Iyer's Fitness Ahead Of KKR's Opener Against SRH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shreyas Iyer, who was sidelined in IPL 2023 due to an injury, has joined the KKR camp with a lingering back problem. Nitish Rana, the vice-captain of KKR, remains optimistic about Shreyas Iyer's recovery and potential leadership role for the team in IPL 2024. Iyer, who missed the previous season due to injury, reported to the KKR camp with a back issue. Speculations arose that Iyer might sit out the initial matches, potentially leading Rana to take charge of KKR. Rana admirably stepped into the captaincy void left by Iyer last season, but unfortunately, KKR failed to secure a playoff spot, finishing seventh in the standings.

Addressing concerns about Iyer's fitness, Rana expressed hope that the talented batter would be fit to lead the team throughout the season. "Shreyas has rejoined the team and seems to be in good shape. While his past fitness issues are noted, we remain hopeful that he'll lead us in every match. However, if circumstances demand, I am prepared to take on the captain's role again. Leading the team last year was a significant honor for me, despite our unfulfilled aspirations," Rana told the Times of India.

Despite KKR's underwhelming performance last season, Rana disclosed a renewed sense of optimism within the squad, believing that the team, as two-time champions, can aim for the title this time around. "This season, there's a palpable positivity within the team. The determination to win is stronger than it was last year. Everyone is focused on bringing home the trophy," he added.

KKR's IPL 2024 squad includes Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, and Sakib Hussain.

