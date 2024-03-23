'Biased Assumptions Are Unwarranted...' India Blasts Germany Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A day after Germany stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, India on Saturday summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi and conveyed New Delhi's strong protest for commenting on its internal affairs.



"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Stating that India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law, Jaiswal said: "As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, the law will take its own course in the instant matter."

He further added that "biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted.”

What did the German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson say?

On March 22, Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said that Germany has“taken note” of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

In reply to a question, Fischer said: "We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will also apply in this case.

The German foreign ministry spokesperson also stated that Kejriwal is entitled to a fair, unbiased trial...“includes the right to make use of all existing legal remedies without restriction”.

“The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to it,” Fischer added.

On March 21, the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) in an alleged liquor policy scam. As per the reports, the Delhi government is accused of granting liquor licenses to certain traders in exchange for bribes under a now-scrapped liquor policy first implemented in 2021.

In the matter, four top Aam Aadmi Party leaders are in jail now. The Rouse Avenue court has granted a 6-day remand of Kejriwal to the ED.

