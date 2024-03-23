Bihar Board Class 12 Results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% Students Pass; Check Out Toppers List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th results today, March 23rd, 2024. Students can find their results on the official BSEB websites: gov and biharboardonline.



Arts Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Tushar Kumar – 96.40% (482 Marks)

Rank 2: Nishi Sinha – 94.60% (473 Marks)

Rank 3: Tanu Kumari – 94.40% (472 Marks)

Science Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Mritunjay Kumar – 96.20% (481 Marks)

Rank 2: Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar – 95.40% (477 Marks)

Rank 3: Akriti Kumari – 95.20% (476 Marks)

Commerce Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Priya Kumari – 95.60% (478 Marks)

Rank 2: Gulshan Kumar and Kunal Kumar – 94% (470 Marks)

Rank 3: Sujata Kumari and Sakshi Kumari – 93.80% (469 Marks)

This year, a total of 12,91,684 students took the exam, out of which 6,22,217 were girls and 6,69,467 were boys. The overall pass percentage is 87.21 %. This means, 11,26,439 students have passed the exam.

Here's how to check your marks?

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline, the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: Look for and choose the "BSEB Inter Result 2024" link on the website's home page.

Step 3: After a new window opens, applicants must enter their date of birth and roll number in the corresponding spaces provided on the portal.

Step 4: Press the submit button in step four.

Step 5: The Bihar 12th result 2024 will show up on the screen when it has been filed

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Bihar Board class 12th examination was 83.70 per cent, in which girls performed better than boys. A total of 82.74 per cent of students cleared the BSEB inter exams in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 passed in the science stream last year.