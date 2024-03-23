IPL 2024: Abishekh Porel's Late Surge Helps Delhi Capitals Post 174/9 Against Punjab Kings (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals posted a competitive total of 174/9 against Punjab Kings, thanks to a brisk innings of 32 runs by Abishek Porel in the final overs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Porel's late onslaught propelled DC to a respectable score. Shai Hope contributed with 33 runs, while Mitchell Marsh and David Warner chipped in with 20 and 29 runs respectively. Punjab Kings' bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel claimed two wickets each. Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals.

Opting to bat first, Delhi's openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, provided a strong start with a quick-fire partnership of 39 runs. However, Marsh departed after a brisk 20 off 12 balls, while Warner fell for 29 runs.

Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a partnership in the middle overs, but despite Hope's fluent 33, both fell victim to Harshal Patel's bowling. DC's lower-middle order struggled to build momentum, with only Axar Patel managing a brief cameo of 21 runs before getting run out.

Introducing Porel as a game-changer proved vital for Delhi, as he unleashed a breathtaking innings, scoring an unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls, including a remarkable 25 runs in the final over. Porel's late surge propelled Delhi to a competitive total.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel claimed two wickets each for Punjab Kings, with Harshal conceding 47 runs in his spell. Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar chipped in with one wicket apiece.