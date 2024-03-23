After Day-Long Raids, CBI Reaches Mahua Moitra’S Residence In Nadia (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday evening launched a raid and search operation at the rented accommodation of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra at Karimpur in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Moita rented the house from a local person after she got elected as the Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar in 2019.

As the main entrance to the house was locked, sources said a team of five CBI officers, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, broke open the lock to enter the house.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI first conducted a raid at the residence of her father D.L. Moitra in Kolkata, before raiding her party office at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Moitra was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in connection with the alleged cash-for-query scam. However, the Trinamool has renominated her from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency from where she got elected in 2019.

Reacting to the developments, Trinamool's state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh called the agency action a reflection of the vindictive politics of the Union government and the BJP.

However, the state BJP rubbished the allegations and claimed that the CBI probe against Moitra follows a directive from the Lokpal.