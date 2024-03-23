AI-Generated National Anthem From 'Swatantriya Veer Savarkar' A 'Tribute To Unsung Heroes'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is currently receiving positive response to his directorial debut, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has said that the National Anthem used in his film is a tribute to those freedom fighters whose stories got lost in the annals of time.

The team of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has created an AI-generated National Anthem on the occasion of Martyr's Day for the film and it pays an ode to freedom fighters like V. D. Savarkar, Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Lala Hardyal, Shyamji Verma, Ganesh Babarao Savarkar, Madanlal Dhingra, Khudiram Bose, Chapekar Brothers (Damodar Hari, Balkrishna, Vasudeo Hari), Anant Kanhere and Madam Bhikaji Cama.

Randeep spoke about the AI-generated rendition. He said:“Taking forward our attempt to bring to light the stories of India's unsung heroes, many of them you will see for the first time through our #UnsungAnthem, our team has worked on an unique AI created national anthem bringing to 'life' some of the most daring men and women who fought for India's freedom but whose stories got lost in the annals of time, it's our tribute to them. Our way of saying that you will always be in our hearts. And we will never forget you! Jai Hind.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.