Tamil Nadu Cop Arrested By Bangladesh Army For Illegal Border Crossing

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 23 (IANS) In a major embarrassment for the Tamil Nadu police, a serving special sub-inspector was arrested by the Bangladesh army for illegally crossing into the neighbouring country.

The police officer was identified as John Selvaraj, a native of Tiruchi.

Tamil Nadu police officers confirmed that he was arrested by the Bangladesh army but feigned ignorance about the reason for the arrest.

He was working as a special sub inspector and was posted at the Selaiyur police station attached to the Tambaram commissionerate of police.

When contacted an officer while speaking to IANS said, "John Selvaraj was on leave for a few days to attend the marriage of the daughter of a retired policeman. He went on leave from March 19 for two days and sent a postal communication extending it for fifteen more days.”

Sources in the police department said that he had deserted the police service and worked in Singapore from 2009 to 2019 and after that, he returned and was reinstated in service.

Tambaram police commissionerate officers said that he had not gone to Bangladesh for any official work and they are probing the purpose of his visit.