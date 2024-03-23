(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and France are negotiating a deal that could enable France to supply nuclear fuel for Brazil's "Álvaro Alberto" submarine.



This effort is part of Brazil's Submarine Program , developed with France's help. Maria Luisa Escorel, from Brazil's Foreign Ministry, told the media that these talks are new.



They show both countries are open to discussing nuclear fuel; a topic once avoided due to its sensitivity.



The partnership, formed in 2008, plans to spend 40 billion Brazilian reais ($8 billion).



The money will go toward building four conventional subs and one nuclear-powered su , the "Álvaro Alberto."







France's readiness to discuss nuclear fuel for this sub is a change from earlier agreements. Before, France only helped with the sub's design, not its nuclear aspects.



The U.S. has opposed these talks. It does not want Brazil to acquire the technology needed for nuclear-powered submarines.



They can stay underwater longer than regular submarines, making them less visible. Currently, only six countries have nuclear-powered subs.



These are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and India is not a part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. All have nuclear weapons.



Brazil's government sees the nuclear sub as a key project. Yet progress is slow due to a need for more tech knowledge and equipment from France and budget issues.



Besides nuclear fuel talks, Brazil wants to buy key turbine and generator equipment from France.

France Considers Supplying Nuclear Fuel to Brazilian Submarine Program

These would use energy from the sub's reactor, which France does not make in-country.



This news comes as French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Brazil. He will see the sub's launch in Rio de Janeiro. Another sub is set to be ready next year, Escorel added.



This deal matters because it shows Brazil and France working closely on sensitive tech.



It also highlights Brazil's aim to enhance its naval capabilities amid challenges like tech transfer opposition from other countries.



Brazil's Federal Constitution limit nuclear activity to peaceful purposes only.

MENAFN23032024007421016031ID1108013097