Brazil’S Comeback To Friendly Games With Europe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday at 4 p.m. Brasília time, Brazil ends a nearly five-year break from friendlies against European teams by facing England at London's Wembley Stadium.



The lineup also features a game against Spain in Madrid on March 26. These matches highlight Brazil's retur to the international stage against Europe's football elite.



Since a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic on March 26, 2019, Brazil paused scheduling friendlies with European countries.



The UEFA Nations League , taking up FIFA dates, is a key reason. Talks of including South American teams in this league are ongoing but not yet finalized.



Critics stress the importance of playing against top teams for World Cup prep.



Thiago Freitas of Roc Nation Sports Brazil notes the past years have lacked competitive international play.







He applauds the move to challenge two of the world's leading teams now.



Eight of FIFA's top ten ranked teams are from Europe, showing the caliber of competition.



Yet, Brazil's recent clashes with European teams were only at World Cups. The last friendly with England was in 2017, and it's been nearly 11 years since facing Spain.



Playing against Europe's best is crucial for testing Brazil's strength, enhancing its global image, and generating revenue.



Renê Salviano, a sports marketing CEO, and Ivan Martinho, a marketing professor, underline these high-profile matches' benefits for Brazil's football reputation and financial gains.

