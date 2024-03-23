Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday shines with key soccer matches, including Brazil vs. England in London and France vs. Germany in Lyon.



Today's highlights include the Brazilian national team's friendly, the women's English league, and the France vs. Germany match.



In London, Brazil aims for a fresh start against England. The team is looking to bounce back from recent losses and faces a European team for the first time outside the World Cup in five years.



The match between France and Germany also stands out, featuring stars like Mbappé and Musiala.

Where to Watch Today's Key Matches:

Friendlies:

- Ireland vs. Belgium - Star+

- Slovakia vs. Austria - ESPN and Star+

- England vs. Brazil - TV Globo, SporTV, and Globoplay

- Denmark vs. Switzerland - ESPN and Star+

- France vs. Germany - SporTV 2 and Globoplay





English Women's Championship:

- Man City (F) vs. Man United (F) - ESPN and Star+

Uruguayan Championship:

- Cerro Largo vs. Racing Club Montevideo - Star+

- Liverpool vs. CA River Plate - Star+

EFL League Two:

- Mansfield vs. Colchester - Star+

- Stockport vs. MK Dons - Star+

Spanish Second Division:

- Espanyol vs. Tenerife - Star+

MLS:

- New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami - Apple TV+

Concacaf Nations League:

- Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago - Concacaf Channel (YouTube)

- Costa Rica vs. Honduras - Concacaf Channel (YouTube)

Copa do Nordeste:

- Altos-PI vs. América-RN - DAZN and Our Football

- ABC vs. Sport - DAZN and Our Football

- Fortaleza vs. Vitória - DAZN and Our Football

Paulista Championship Series A2:

- Noroeste vs. São Bento - TV Cultura

- Velo Clube vs. São José-SP - Football Paulista Channel (YouTube)

Catarinense Championship:

- Avaí vs. Brusque - MB TV Lives (YouTube)

Brazil vs. England Broadcast:

- TV Globo, SporTV, and Globoplay

France vs. Germany Broadcast:

- SporTV 2 and Globoplay

Today's Live TV Soccer Matches:

Globo:

- England vs. Brazil - Friendly



No games are scheduled on SBT, Record, or Band today.

Closed TV Broadcasts:

ESPN:

- Man City (F) vs. Man United (F) - Women's Premier League

- Denmark vs. Switzerland - Friendly

SporTV 2:

- France vs. Germany - Friendly

Live and Online Viewing Options:

Star+:

- Various friendly matches, the Uruguayan Championship, EFL Championship, and the Spanish Second Division

Apple TV:

- New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami - MLS

Globoplay:

- England vs. Brazil - Friendly

- France vs. Germany - Friendly

DAZN and Our Football:

- Copa do Nordeste matches

MENAFN23032024007421016031ID1108013093