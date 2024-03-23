Lollapalooza São Paulo 2024: Saturday’S Complete Line-Up And Viewing Details

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lollapalooza 2024 will light up São Paulo's Autódromo de Interlagos from March 22 to 24, with a diverse lineup that promises endless entertainment.
The festival' second day, Saturday, March 23, features a wide array of artists from various genres, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.
Fans can look forward to performances by notable acts such as
Thirty Seconds To Mars,
Titãs Encontro,
Kings of Leon,
Marina Dias,
Hozier,
Xamã,
Manu Gavassi, and more,
offering a rich musical landscape.
The festival, set in the southern zone of São Paulo at the Interlagos Racetrack, begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to run until 11 p.m.
Lollapalooza São Paulo 2024 - Saturday's Performance Schedule:
Budweiser Stage:
- Tulipa Ruiz at 1:05 p.m.
- BK at 2:30 p.m.
- Jessie Reyez at 4:40 p.m.
- Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:50 p.m.
- Kings of Leon at 9:00 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy Stage:
- Supla at noon
- MC Luanna at 1:30 p.m.
- Xamã at 3:35 p.m.
- Hozier at 5:45 p.m.
- Limp Bizkit at 7:55 p.m.
- Titãs Encontro at 10:35 p.m.
Alternative Stage:
- Stop Play Moon at noon
- Day Limns at 1:05 p.m.
- Manu Gavassi at 2:35 p.m.
- Pierce The Veil at 4:40 p.m.
- Kevin O Chris at 6:50 p.m.
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at 9:15 p.m.
Perry's By Johnnie Walker Stage:
- Marina Dias at noon
- And many more, culminating with Above & Beyond at 9:45 p.m.
Getting to Lollapalooza:
Festival-goers can use public transportation, ride-sharing apps, or official event transfers with no parking available.
The Autódromo station (Line 9 – Esmeralda) is a short walk from the venue.
Additionally, the Lolla Express and Lolla Transfer offer convenient travel options from various points in the city.
Lollapalooza São Paulo 2024 - Festival Rules:
Attendees can bring essential items like sunglasses, raincoats, sunscreen, hats, snacks, and clear plastic-bagged sandwiches.
Prohibited items include glass, plastic or metal objects, rigid bottles, umbrellas, inflatables, professional cameras, and selfie sticks, ensuring everyone a safe and enjoyable festival experience.
