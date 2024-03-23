Kejriwal Moves Delhi HC Against Arrest, Remand Order In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the remand order passed by a trial court in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

In his plea, Kejriwal termed his arrest and the remand order as 'illegal', claiming that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

His legal team informed that an immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday (March 24).

The ED, which has been granted Kejriwal's custody till March 28, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

The ED has called Kejriwal the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the excise policy case, in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

Kejriwal was directly involved in the 'conspiracy' of formulating the now-scrapped excise policy to "favour certain persons" and was also involved in "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange for granting favours in the said policy, the probe agency claimed.

The policy in question was drafted by considering the favours to be granted to the 'South Group', and it was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members/representatives of the 'South Group', it said.

"Therefore, not only the AAP, but Arvind Kejriwal shall also be deemed guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided under Section 70 of the PMLA," the ED said.