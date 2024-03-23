War Fatigue Left Russia Open To Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The March 22 attack on a packed concert hall in Moscow is a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with uncertain consequences for the country and the future of the war in Ukraine.

The attack was reportedly conducted by five men in camouflage who shot hundreds of people and set the building on fire. Over 115 people are dead and hundreds are wounded. As we write, the attackers are still at large.

ISIS-K, a radical Islamic organization based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. Russia fought ISIS in Syria while supporting the Assad rule in Damascus.

As news broke, senior Russian officials, such as former President Dmitry Medvedev, claimed that Ukraine was behind it. Kiev immediately denied any involvement.

In the past two weeks, the US had issued a warning about a possible terrorist attack in crowded places in major Russian cities. In the capital's tense atmosphere rife with anti-American sentiment, some Russians see the warning as evidence of the US involvement in the attack.