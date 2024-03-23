Man Held For Raping Minor In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor here, police said.
The accused - Abdul Majeed - was absconding since October last year when an FIR was lodged against him, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Majeed was booked under Sections 363 (abduction) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, police said.
The incident occurred last year when Majeed, a resident of the Gandoh area of Doda, allegedly eloped and married a teenager and then raped her. A charge sheet against Majeed was filed in December, they said.
He was arrested from Srinagar and brought to Doda where he was produced in a court, they said. Read Also Rape Of Minor Srinagar Girl: Bihar Resident Sent To Jail For 8 Yrs Bihar Man Convicted For Raping Minor In 2016
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23032024000215011059ID1108013083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.