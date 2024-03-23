Sri Lanka Condemns Terrorist Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which occurred at the Crocus City shopping center in Moscow, Russia causing tragic loss of civilian lives and injury.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that such cowardly acts of violence against civilians are abhorrent and have no place in civilized society.

The Government and the people of Sri Lanka extend their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the People and the Government of the Russian Federation at this time of grief.

Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be unequivocally condemned and eradicated.

Sri Lanka reaffirms its commitment to the global fight against terrorism and stands ready to collaborate with the international community to address this grave threat to peace and security.

The Government of Sri Lanka wishes all those who were injured a speedy recovery.