Probe Sought On Sirisena's Explosive Claims On Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) By Easwaran Rutnam

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been asked to investigate the explosive claims made by former President Maithripala Sirisena with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardena lodged a complaint with the CID seeking an investigation into Sirisena's cliams.

Sirisena said he was prepared to spill the beans on the Easter Sunday attacks and reveal the true mastermind who orchestrated the killing of over 250 people.

Sirisena told reporters in Kandy, Friday, that while those arrested were involved in the attacks the mastermind is still free.

He said that he is prepared to reveal the details behind closed doors to the judiciary if the judiciary keeps it under wraps.

“No one has said who really carried out those attacks. I know who did it. If the judiciary issues an order I am prepared to reveal who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks,” the former President said.

Sirisena had been accused of failing to prevent the attacks which took place when he was President.

On Easter Sunday in 2019, suicide bombers killed at least 253 people and injured some 500 at churches and top-end hotels across Sri Lanka.

Most victims were Sri Lankans, but at least 38 foreigners were among the dead, including British, Indian and US citizens.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attacks but it later came to light that a local group led by Zaharan Hashim carried out the bombings. (Colombo Gazette)