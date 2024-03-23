               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win 6 Medals In Kazakhstan


3/23/2024 10:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team won 6 medals (including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals) in tumbling at the tournament held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Alexey Karatashov, Sanan Rzazada claimed gold, Khatai Humbatov and Nazim Nagy grabbed silver, Huseyn Asadullayev won bronze in the individual event.

Meanwhile, a team consisting of Huseyn Asadullayev, Aleksey Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli and Sanan Rzazada grabbed gold.

International judge Rahib Aliyev also represented Azerbaijan in the competition.

