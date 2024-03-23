Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win 6 Medals In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team won 6 medals (including 3 gold, 2
silver and 1 bronze medals) in tumbling at the tournament held in
Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the
press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Alexey Karatashov, Sanan Rzazada claimed gold, Khatai Humbatov
and Nazim Nagy grabbed silver, Huseyn Asadullayev won bronze in the
individual event.
Meanwhile, a team consisting of Huseyn Asadullayev, Aleksey
Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli and Sanan Rzazada grabbed gold.
International judge Rahib Aliyev also represented Azerbaijan in
the competition.
