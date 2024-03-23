Azerbaijan To Launch Automatic Meteorological Stations In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to install automatic meteorological stations in several districts of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, by 2025, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

The head of the National Hydrometeorological Service Nazim Mahmudov said that five more automatic meteorological stations meeting modern standards are planned to be installed in Lachin, Gubadli, Aghdara, Khojavand districts, as well as in the city of Khankandi.

"Furthermore, one set of Doppler radar system is planned to be installed in the city of Shusha. Also, we are preparing to install a new aerological station in the territory of Fuzuli region this year. In general, two sets of doppler radars, four sets of marine hydrometeorological and 40 automatic hydrological stations, as well as 17 automatic meteorological stations, meeting modern standards, were built throughout the country during 2019-2023," he said.