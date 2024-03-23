Jeyhun Bayramov Makes Phone Call To Sergey Lavrov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deep sadness over the terrible terrorist attack that resulted in numerous casualties at the Crocus City Hall center in Moscow on March 22.

The minister expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, the people and government of Russia and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It was emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a state suffering from terrorism, categorically condemns all its forms and manifestations.