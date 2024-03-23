               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jeyhun Bayramov Makes Phone Call To Sergey Lavrov


3/23/2024 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deep sadness over the terrible terrorist attack that resulted in numerous casualties at the Crocus City Hall center in Moscow on March 22.

The minister expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, the people and government of Russia and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It was emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a state suffering from terrorism, categorically condemns all its forms and manifestations.

MENAFN23032024000195011045ID1108013065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search